A look at where local tornadoes were confirmed Thursday

During the late afternoon and evening hours on Oct. 21, a line of strong storms swept through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. This line had multiple spin-ups as it swept through the region. Multiple tornado warnings were issued as Storm Team 27 was tracking each with VIPIR Radar.

As of Friday evening, only two have been confirmed within our viewing area of Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties. Both confirmed tornadoes were in Trumbull County.

An EF1 tornado with wind speed up to 104 mph was confirmed 3 miles NNW of Cortland, Ohio at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 21. It was 50 yards wide and traveled 0.66 miles. No injuries reported. The tornado hit several residences on Griffith and Edgewater drives, damaging several homes. Several trees were snapped and uprooted. The tornado dissipated east of Philips Rice Road.

An EF0 tornado with wind speed up to 80 mph was confirmed 5 miles NNE of Cortland, Ohio in Johnston Township at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 21. It was 20 yards wide and traveled 0.077 miles. No injuries were reported. This tornado touched down on Porter Drive, causing tree damage across the area before lifting.