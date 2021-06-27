A little warmer Sunday, tracking increasing rain and storm chances into the week

SUNDAY PLANNER

It will be humid and a little breezy today. Expect lots of sunshine. The UV index will be very high with sunburn possible in as little as 20 minutes during the afternoon. While most of the day will be mostly sunny, some of that sun will be filtered with scattered afternoon clouds. Temperatures will already be in the mid-80s by noon and warm to around 90° for daytime highs. It will be a little more humid as dew points approach the 70s. This will allow for head indices, or the “feels like” temperature” to reach the lower to mid-90s today.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

TODAY: Mostly sunny, muggy, and breezy. Some scattered clouds in the afternoon.

High: 89°

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds & humid. A stray shower grazing the area, mainly in northwestern Trumbull Co., not completely out of the question. (10%)

Low: 69°

MONDAY: Partly sunny & humid. Isolated showers or thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon/evening. (30%)

High: 90°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & humid. Spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 87° Low: 70°

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83° Low: 69°

THURSDAY: Humid. Showers & T-storms likely. (70%)

High: 79° Low: 68°

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or T-storm possible. (30%)

High: 76° Low: 64°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A few stray showers or sprinkles. (20%)

High: 75° Low: 60°

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny.

High: 80° Low: 58°