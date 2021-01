Warming toward 40 for a few days

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 25

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Breezy.

High: 41

Wednesday night: Mostly clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

Low: 30

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 33

Saturday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 25