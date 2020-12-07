A light wintry mix possible overnight – Warmer air on the way

Watch for patchy black ice into the early morning

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little accumultion expected with less than 1 inch in most spots. (40%)

Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix early. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries into the afternoon. Little accumulation expected. (Mainly snowbelt). (40%)

High: 35

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Small risk for a few rain showers with a wintry mix into morning. (30%)

Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a wintry mix early. (30% AM)

High: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 31

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 32

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (30% PM)

High: 49 Low: 39

Sunday:Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 46 (Falling) Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 25

Tuesday: Scattered clouds.

High: 38 Low: 26