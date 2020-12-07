A light wintry mix possible overnight – Warmer air on the way

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little accumultion expected with less than 1 inch in most spots. (40%)
Low: 26
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix early. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries into the afternoon. Little accumulation expected. (Mainly snowbelt). (40%)
High: 35
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Small risk for a few rain showers with a wintry mix into morning. (30%)
Low: 29
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a wintry mix early. (30% AM)
High: 37
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 31
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 32
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (30% PM)
High: 49 Low: 39
Sunday:Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 46 (Falling) Low: 33
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 25
Tuesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 38 Low: 26