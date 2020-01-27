A light wintry mix possible in spots tonight

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or light freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower or flurry. Little to no accumulation.
Low: 27
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or light freezing drizzle early. Isolated snow shower or flurry. Little to no accumulation.
High: 33 Low: 27
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a pocket of drizzle or light freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower or flurry. Little to no accumulation.
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early.
High: 33 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 20
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 22
SATURDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 28