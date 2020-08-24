A hot, unsettled start to the week

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 87
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 68
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low:68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67
SATURDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 59
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 54