A hot stretch of days ahead

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)

High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)

High: 90 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)

High: 90 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 91 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)

High: 92 Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 91 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 91 Low: 69