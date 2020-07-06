A hot start to the week

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot!
High: 93
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Hot! Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 94
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 94 Low: 69
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 95 Low: 70
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)
High: 92 Low: 72
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 70
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 65
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62