A hot start to the week

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 90
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance of showers and storms toward morning. (30%)
Low: 68
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30% PM)
High: 86 Low: 65
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30% PM)
High: 87 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30% PM)
High: 88 Low: 69
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67
MONDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 68