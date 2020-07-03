A hot start to the holiday weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 66
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 92 Low: 65
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 93 Low: 67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 93 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 70
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 90 Low: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 70