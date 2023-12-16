YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s the halfway point of December 2023, and what’s normally supposed to feel like the start of winter has felt more like the start of fall.

Temperatures have been unseasonably warm to start the month. At the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport, recorded high temperatures have only been in the 30s three times in the first two weeks of December.

Several days in December thus far recorded maximum temperatures in the 50s. The warmest day so far has been Dec. 8 with a recorded high of 60 degrees.

To compare, December of 2023’s recorded high temperatures align more with normal high temperatures in November.

The National Weather Service Office in Cleveland reports normal high temperatures for December are typically in the low 40s to start the month in Youngstown. They fall into the upper 30s by mid-December.

Below is a table comparing December of 2023’s recorded high temperatures at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport to the normal high temperatures in the area.

Day December 2023 Recorded High Temperatures December Normal High Temperatures 1 49 43 2 53 43 3 53 43 4 41 42 5 37 42 6 37 42 7 44 41 8 60 41 9 58 40 10 55 40 11 35 40 12 46 40 13 41 39 14 45 39 15 55 39 Data from the National Weather Service

The warmer temperatures of December 2023, however, come nowhere close to the record hottest day of December.

The National Weather Service reports the warmest December day in Youngstown on record was in 1982. On Dec. 3, 1982, the recorded high temperature reached 76 degrees.

If you aren’t a fan of the warmer December temperatures, you are in luck. As we head into the back half of December and into 2024, temperatures in the Valley are looking to become more seasonal.

According to the National Weather Service, normal high temperatures fall into the mid 30s by the end of the month.

You can stay up to date with the cooler high temperatures on the way in the 7-day forecast.