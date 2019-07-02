A hot, humid week

Weather

Temperatures will soar to the low 90s this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today:  Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms mainly late afternoon into evening. (40%)
High:  91

Tonight:  Showers or thunderstorms.  Heavy rain possible.  Some storms may be strong through evening.  (70%)
Low:  69

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High:  87

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High:  89  Low:  69

Friday:  P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High: 88   Low:  70

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Warm & humid.  Chance for showers/storms. (40%)
High: 88    Low:  70

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 86    Low: 69

Monday:  Partly sunny. Not as hot.
High: 82   Low: 63

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for an afternoon shower/storm. (20%)
High:  85  Low:  60

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story