A hot, humid day with storm chances

MONDAY: Humid. Clouds increasing. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Isolated strong storm possible. (60%PM)
High: 90
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Isolated strong storm possible, mainly early. (80%)
Low: 68
TUESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Chance for showers early. (40%AM)
High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 62
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 63
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 63
MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64