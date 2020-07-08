A hot, humid day ahead

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 93
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (20%)
Low: 71
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 93 Low: 71
SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 70
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 65
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 66