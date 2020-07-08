A hot, humid day ahead

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Patchy fog. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (20%)

Low: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 94

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 93 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 66