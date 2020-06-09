A hot day across the Valley

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Clear skies tonight...lows in the upper 50s-- Mostly sunny, hot and humid...highs in the low 90s-- Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday...highs in the upper 80s-- Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday...highs in the upper 70s-- Partly sunny and a spotty shower possible Friday...highs in the mid 70s-- Another spotty shower possible Saturday...highs near 70-- Mostly sunny and cool Sunday...highs in the upper 60s-- Sunny and a bit warmer next Monday...highs in the mid 70s