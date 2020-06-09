Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

A hot day across the Valley

Weather

It will be turning humid later in the day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and becoming humid.
High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Partly sunny. Late day t-storms. Strong storms possible. (40%PM)
High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. More comfortable.
High: 78 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 68 Low: 51

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 55

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award