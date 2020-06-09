A hot day across the Valley

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and becoming humid.
High: 92
TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
Low: 71
WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Partly sunny. Late day t-storms. Strong storms possible. (40%PM)
High: 88
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. More comfortable.
High: 78 Low: 62
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 68 Low: 51
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 49
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 50
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 55