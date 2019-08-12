Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
FBI: Boardman man who posted online threats had over 10,000 rounds of ammo
Top Stories
YSU president remains optimistic about Lordstown Motors’ potential success
Top Stories
A few showers tonight; Stormy weather for Tuesday
MVAC volleyball gets underway this weekend
Fire breaks out inside Boardman Towing and Recovery garage bay
Owner of new Warren restaurant happy to be part of Courthouse Square’s growth
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
A few showers tonight; Stormy weather for Tuesday
Weather
Tracking strong storms for Tuesday
by:
Rod Cowan
Posted:
Aug 12, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
Trending on WKBN.com
FBI: Boardman man who posted online threats had over 10,000 rounds of ammo
YSU president remains optimistic about Lordstown Motors’ potential success
Fire breaks out inside Boardman Towing and Recovery garage bay
Owner of new Warren restaurant happy to be part of Courthouse Square’s growth
Does your child’s daycare meet fire inspection requirements?