A few showers Sunday evening, then more sun next week.

Sunday afternoon: A few showers will start to arrive after 5 PM and stick with us through the rest of the day. No thunder is expected, but rain could get heavy, but only briefly. We will not see much sunshine through the day, but temps will still warm into the low-60s.

Sunday evening: Showers will continue through the evening, tapering off after midnight. Despite the main batch of rain passing, a few light sprinkles may linger into early Monday morning. Our sky will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Extended forecast: Rain will taper off Monday morning, with a few lingering showers possible for the morning commute. Th rest of the day will feature gradual clearing with highs near 60 degrees. Sunshine will return all day Tuesday! We will start with a frosty morning in the 30s, but by the afternoon, temps will have risen into the mid-60s. A minor disturbance will impact the Great Lakes on Wednesday. The Valley will see a mix of clouds and sun with a brief shower north. This will be the warmest day of the week with highs close to 70. Sunshine will return for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs will be in the low-60s Thursday, mid-60s Friday, then near 70 again on Saturday.