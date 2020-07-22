A few showers, storms possible this afternoon

Weather

The chance for a few showers or storms will stick around on Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. (20%PM)
High: 89 Low: 66

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64

