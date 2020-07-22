A few showers, storms possible this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 69
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 64
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. (20%PM)
High: 89 Low: 66
MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64