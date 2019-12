A few showers/sprinkles overnight

The end of the quiet warm weather is nearing. Highs in the upper 50s today, overnight falling to the low 40s. A spotty shower is possible late tonight through Friday morning. High pressure builds again Saturday as temperatures continue in the 50s through Sunday.

Sunday, showers arrive with some possible rumbles of thunder. Once that front passes, temperatures tumble into the 30s for a more seasonable start to the new year, with the chance for snow!