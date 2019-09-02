A few showers possible today

High temperatures will stay in the 70s today

Labor Day:  Partly sunny with a few showers, mainly early in the day. (40%)
High: 77 

Monday Night:  Clouds decreasing.  
Low: 57

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing PM Clouds.
High:  82  

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (30%)
High:  75  Low:  65

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  72  Low:  52

Friday:  Mostly sunny with PM Clouds.
High:  74  Low:  50

Saturday:  Mostly sunny. 
High: 70  Low: 55

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.  
High: 68  Low: 50

Monday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)  
High: 73  Low: 50

