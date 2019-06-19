A few showers possible today

More widespread, heavy rain is expected Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Small chance for an Isolated shower or storm. (30%)

High: 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Chance for showers or storms. Mainly toward morning. (40%)

Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. Heavy rain will be possible. (90%)

High: 74

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Small chance for a shower or storm . (20%PM)

High: 77 Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and T-Storms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 63