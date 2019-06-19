A few showers possible today

Today: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Small chance for an Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 79
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Chance for showers or storms. Mainly toward morning. (40%)
Low: 63
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms.
Heavy rain will be possible. (90%)
High: 74
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Small chance for a
shower or storm . (20%PM)
High: 77 Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and
T-Storms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 66
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 63
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 63