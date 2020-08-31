A few showers possible to end the month

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a few afternoon isolated showers, mainly south. (30%)
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
Low: 62
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing. Chance for a few showers early. (40%AM)
High: 76 Low: 61
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 52
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 53
MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58