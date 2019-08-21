A few showers or storms possible today

Drier weather will return for the weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers or storms. Mainly this afternoon. (40%)

High: 85

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm mainly early. Mostly cloudy. (20%)

Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. Becoming less humid. (40%)

High: 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid.

High: 74 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 52

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 78 Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 63