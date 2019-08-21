A few showers or storms possible today

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers or
storms. Mainly this afternoon. (40%)
High: 85
Tonight: Isolated shower or storm mainly early. Mostly cloudy. (20%)
Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly
cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. Becoming less humid. (40%)
High: 75
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid.
High: 74 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 52
Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High: 78 Low: 55
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly
sunny. Isolated T-Storms in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly
sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 63