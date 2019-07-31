A few showers or storms possible this afternoon

The chance for rain will wrap up this evening.

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)

High: 81

Wednesday Night: Chance for a shower or storm early. Areas of fog late.

Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 61

Saturday: Partly Sunny

High: 83 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 62



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 63