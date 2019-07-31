A few showers or storms possible this afternoon

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or t-storm.
(40%)
High: 81
Wednesday Night: Chance for a shower or
storm early. Areas of fog late.
Low: 59
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 59
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61
Saturday: Partly
Sunny
High: 83 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 63
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 63