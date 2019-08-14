A few showers or storms possible this afternoon

Today: Partly sunny.
Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 60
Tomorrow: Partly sunny.
Small chance for a few showers or storms (40%)
High: 80
Friday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated
shower or storm. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 62
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms (30%).
High: 87 Low: 68
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms.
(30%)
High: 85 Low: 66
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms.
(30%)
High: 86 Low: 65
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms.
(30%)
High: 83 Low: 65