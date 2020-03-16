A few light showers overnight

Breaking News
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light rain showers or sprinkles.
Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain showers or sprinkles. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 39

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late day. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 68 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 49 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 23

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 48 Low: 25

