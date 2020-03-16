A few light showers overnight

Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows dropping to around 30 degrees by Monday morning. After a sunny start, we will an increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will around 50 degrees on Monday afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase and thicken Monday night. This will keep the temperatures on the mild side with overnight lows in the upper 30s. There will just a slight chance of a rain shower or two late on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy in the morning with highs into the lower 50s by afternoon. There may be some breaks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon, but expect more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST