A few light showers overnight

Cooling into the mid 30's by morning

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Small chance for a light shower or sprinkle. Very small chance for a snowflake to mix in too. (60%)

Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)

WEDNESDAY: Small chance for a shower early. Decreasing clouds. (20% AM)

High: 49 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Small chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 41