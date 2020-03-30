A few light showers overnight

Breaking News
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Small chance for a light shower or sprinkle. Very small chance for a snowflake to mix in too. (60%)
Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)

WEDNESDAY: Small chance for a shower early. Decreasing clouds. (20% AM)
High: 49 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Small chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 41

