A few light showers overnight

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Small chance for a light shower or sprinkle. Very small chance for a snowflake to mix in too. (60%)
Low: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 35
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle/light shower. (20%)
WEDNESDAY: Small chance for a shower early. Decreasing clouds. (20% AM)
High: 49 Low: 37
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 35
SUNDAY: Small chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 41