Do you know how many sides a snowflake has? Find out with this quick, fun fact about snowflakes.

A little fun with snowflakes.

Did you know that a cubic foot of snow can hold 1 to 2 million snowflakes?

Snowflakes are not very big and can grow in many different shapes. They form in different patterns, but they have one thing in common. They all have six sides.

They are all in a hexagon shape as the crystal structure is created as the molecules bond together in the snowflake process.