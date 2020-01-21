Live Now
A few flurries through your Tuesday morning

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Cold. Isolated light snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 27 Low: 11

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 14

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 42 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 27

SATURDAY: Rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 41 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower/flurry. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 26

