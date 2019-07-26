LIVE NOW /
A fantastic Friday

Weather

Expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to wrap up the workweek.

Today:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  84

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 61

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High:  87  Low:  65

Monday:  Increasing clouds.
High:  87  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely, especially afternoon. (70%)
High:  82  Low:  68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  81  Low:  65

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (30%)
High:  82  Low:  62

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low: 61

