A fantastic Friday

Expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to wrap up the workweek.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 84



Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85



Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)

High: 87 Low: 65



Monday: Increasing clouds.

High: 87 Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely, especially afternoon. (70%)

High: 82 Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 62

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 61