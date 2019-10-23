A fantastic fall day

Closings and delays
It could still be gusty at times with wind gusts up to 30 MPH

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny.  Gusty or breezy at times.
High: 57   

Wednesday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  45

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High: 62 

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55  Low:  42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Late day shower possible. (20%PM)
High: 57  Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60  Low: 45

Monday: Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (20%)
High: 57  Low: 45

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  53  Low:  40

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance showers. (30%)
High:  50  Low:  42

