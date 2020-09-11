A fall-like Friday

Rain chances increase into the weekend

FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing.

High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 56

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms late day. (30%PM)

High: 79

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 77 Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 56