A dry start to your Friday

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a sprinkle or flurry into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 25
FRIDAY NIGHT: Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower/flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (30%)
Low: 25
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 25
SUNDAY: Small chance for a snow shower early. Scattered clouds. (20% AM)
High: 45 Low: 29
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 40 (Falling)