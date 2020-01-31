A dry start to your Friday

Warmer temperatures on the way by the end of the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a sprinkle or flurry into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 25

FRIDAY NIGHT: Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower/flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (30%)

Low: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower into the afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 25

SUNDAY: Small chance for a snow shower early. Scattered clouds. (20% AM)

High: 45 Low: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 51 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)

High: 40 (Falling)