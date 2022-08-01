The trend of dry weather continued during the month of July with a second straight month of below average precipitation. There were some hot days this month, but did the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport break any records?

What were the high and low temperatures in Youngstown for the month of July?

July started off with a bang with a high temperature of 94 degrees on July 1, which was the hottest high temperature recorded during the entire month. The rest of the month of July was somewhat chaotic due to multiple cold fronts that pushed through the area, which help to modulate temperatures.



The coolest temperature that was recorded was the low temperature on July 15 when the temperature dropped down to 51 degrees after a cold front moved through the night before. There were three days when the temperature reached above 90 degrees and the average amount of 90+ degree days in the month of July is four.





High and low temperatures in degrees Fahrenheit for the month of July.





How many 90+ degree days does Youngstown average in a year?

The average amount of 90 degree days in a year in Youngstown, Ohio is 10 days. In June, there were four days of 90+ degree temperatures and in July there were 3 days of 90+ degree temperatures, which brings the total of days with 90+ degree temperatures to seven.

August and September average 3 and 1 day(s) of 90+ degree days, respectively, so the probability of going over the average amount of 90+ degree days in a year is high. However, the number of 90+ degree days is not likely to break the record 90+ degree days set in a year. This number is 40 days which was set in 1931 and 1943.

What was the daily temperature departure in Youngstown, Ohio for the month of July?

Once again, the largest temperature departure recorded in the month of July occurred on July 1. The high temperature of 94 degrees on that day was 12 degrees above average. The rest of the month featured more above-average days than below-average days with 17 above average temperature days recorded and 11 below-average temperature days recorded.

There were three days with temperatures around average. The average high temperature from the month of July is 82 degrees from July 1-5, 83 degrees from July 66-29, and 82 degrees from July 30-31.

High temperature departure from average for the month of July.

How much precipitation did Youngstown, Ohio receive in the month of July?

July was another dry month with only 3.07″ of rainfall recorded at the airport. July on average is the wettest month in Youngstown with an average rainfall amount of 4.27″. The wettest day occurred on July 5 when 0.97 inches of rainfall fell at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

There was a six-day stretch of no rainfall from July 7-12 and a four-day stretch of measurable rainfall from July 22-25. Since June 1, the airport has a 2.33″ rainfall deficit, but the rainfall is still 0.29″ above average for 2022.