A daily record breaking snow possible Wednesday

The heaviest snow will show up early in the morning

Here is your spring storm update:

What I am expecting:

– Rain showers will increase tonight and mix to snow into early Wednesday morning.

– A heavy wet snow is possible through the early morning.

– Snow showers and colder temperatures expected Wednesday and Wednesday night.

How much snow?

– A coating to an inch is possible. Up to 2″ in spots before it ends into Thursday morning.

*Snow will try to melt on the warm ground.

How cold will we get?

– Lows Wednesday/Thursday/Friday morning will be near 32° or lower.

– Highs will be in the upper 30s Wednesday and then mid-40s Thursday.

The forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing and mixing to snow late. Coating to an inch possible through early Wednesday morning. Isolated spots in NW Trumbull up to 2″. (100%)

Low: 31

Wednesday: Snow likely early. Chance for an isolated snow shower through the afternoon. May mix with some rain into the afternoon. A coating to an inch possible. (100%)

High: 38 Low: 31

Wednesday night: Colder. Chance for a snow shower. A coating to an inch possible if caught under a snowband. (60%)

Low: 24

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower/flurry. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 24

Will we break any records?

Forecast lows are expected to remain above record numbers for Wednesday/Thursday/Friday.

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 21 is 23° set in 2013 – Forecast low is 32°

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 22 is 20° set in 1975 – Forecast low is 27°

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 23 is 25° set in 1986 – Forecast low is 32°

We will challenge a “record-low high temperature” on Wednesday. The current record-low high temperature for that date is 37° set in 1978. The forecast high is 38°.

The best chance for some records this week will be in the snowfall expected. The chance for snow will increase into Wednesday morning and stay in the forecast through Thursday morning.

The daily snowfall records are below:

– April 21 = 0.5″ set in 1950

– April 22 = 0.3″ set in 2020

*Last year was snowy at this point of the month too. We picked up 0.2″ on the 21st and then 0.3″ on the 22nd.

Warmer temperatures will build in for the weekend.