A couple of cloudy and cool days

Today: Mainly cloudy. Isolated shower possible into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 43
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or pocket of drizzle/freezing drizzle. (20%)
Low: 33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)
High: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Late day showers. (60%PM)
High: 53 Low: 32
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
High: 44 Low: 37
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 29
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 27
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 35