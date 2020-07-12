Closings and delays
A couple dry days ahead

Weather

More pleasant temperatures for a few days, too!

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower or storm early. Decreasing clouds through the night. (30% early)
Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Pleasant.
High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler.
Low: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 89 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm chance. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 67

