A couple dry days ahead

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower or storm early. Decreasing clouds through the night. (30% early)
Low: 60
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Pleasant.
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler.
Low: 56
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 59
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 89 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm chance. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 67