A cooler week ahead

Weather

High temperatures will stay in the 70s through the first half of the week

Today:  Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.(60%) 
High:  76 

Tonight: Cooler and less humid. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low:  57

Tomorrow:  Clouds decreasing. Slight chance for an isolated shower. (20% AM)
High:  76  

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)  
High:  78  Low:  55

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  80  Low:  57

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83  Low:  61

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  63

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  65

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  86  Low:  67

