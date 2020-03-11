A cooler start to your Wednesday morning

A few more 60° days on the way - See when they return

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a a sprinkle or shower into the afternoon. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle early. (20%)

Low: 36

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer. Very small chance for a sprinkle or shower. (20%)

High: 60 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 53 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day/evening. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 28

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 32