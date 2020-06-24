Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

A cooler, more comfortable day

Weather

High temperatures will stay in the 70s this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, less humid. Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%PM)
High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. An isolated shower possible early. (20%)
Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 59

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award