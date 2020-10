Dry skies and cool overnight in the low and mid 40s. Temperatures struggle Thursday, highs only making it to the low 60s. With high pressure in place through Saturday, we rebound quickly to the 70s for the weekend with plenty of sun.

Sunday, we watch for the remnants of Hurricane Delta. It could bring scattered showers through Monday. A lingering weak boundary gives us a few more rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will trail through the 60s next work week.