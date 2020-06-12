A cool weekend on the way

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Chance for showers late. Small chance for thunder. (60%)
Low: 46
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Showers possible early in the morning. (40% EARLY AM)
High: 66 Low: 46
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 43
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a sprinkle or shower late day.
High: 69 Low: 43
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 52
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 58
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 60