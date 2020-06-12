A cool weekend on the way

Highs will only be in the 60's Saturday and Sunday

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Chance for showers late. Small chance for thunder. (60%)

Low: 46

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Showers possible early in the morning. (40% EARLY AM)

High: 66 Low: 46

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a sprinkle or shower late day.

High: 69 Low: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 60