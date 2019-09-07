A cool weekend forecast, but warmer temperatures return.

Mostly clear skies early tonight will give way to some clouds returning overnight. Temperatures will be cool and we will have temperatures dropping into the lower 50s by sunrise on Sunday.

Morning clouds, then partly sunny on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. There is just a slight chance of an isolated shower or a sprinkle through Sunday evening.

More clearing is expected by Sunday night with lows around 50 to start Monday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with warmer temperatures. Highs reach the mid 70s by Monday afternoon.

Even warmer temperatures return for Tuesday and the rest of the workweek. Afternoon highs will be reaching into the mid 80s for a few days. Humidity will return as well, along with chances of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Right now, we will have a few lingering showers and morning clouds on Saturday, before the skies begin to clear out for the next weekend. Highs on Saturday will be more seasonable and top out in the mid to upper 70s.