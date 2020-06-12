A cool weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)
Low: 50
SATURDAY: Isolated shower early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20%AM)
High: 65
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 47
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 50
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 57
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 57
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 63