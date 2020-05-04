Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

A cool week ahead

Weather

High temperatures today will only reach the mid 50s

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler.
High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible.
Low: 34

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few afternoon showers. (20%PM)
High: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow early, then scattered rain showers (60%)
High: 50 Low: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. Chance for rain showers in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 31

MONDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 35

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com