A cool week ahead

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler.
High: 55
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible.
Low: 34
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few afternoon showers. (20%PM)
High: 56
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 34
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow early, then scattered rain showers (60%)
High: 50 Low: 34
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. Chance for rain showers in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 31
MONDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 35