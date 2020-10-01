A cool start to October

The chance for a few showers will return this afternoon

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible, mainly late day. (30%)
High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (30%)
High: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers, mainly late day. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 48

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 45

