A cool start to May

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle, mainly early. (20%)
High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds decreasing.
Low: 38
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle late day. (20%PM)
High: 66
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 50
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 56 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 58 Low: 35
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 36
FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 37