Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

A cool start to May

Weather

High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle, mainly early. (20%)
High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds decreasing.
Low: 38

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle late day. (20%PM)
High: 66

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 56 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 58 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 37

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com