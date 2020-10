Sunday afternoon: A few showers will start to arrive after 5 PM and stick with us through the rest of the day. No thunder is expected, but rain could get heavy, but only briefly. We will not see much sunshine through the day, but temps will still warm into the low-60s.

Sunday evening: Showers will continue through the evening, tapering off after midnight. Despite the main batch of rain passing, a few light sprinkles may linger into early Monday morning. Our sky will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-40s.