YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are wrapping up a week with a history of daytime high temperatures flirting with record highs. That will not be the case this weekend as colder air pours into the region.

The pattern shift will start Saturday morning as a cold front pushes through the area. This front will also spark the risk for more showers along with an isolated thunderstorm through Saturday morning.

You can keep up with the showers on Youngstown Weather Radar.

Multiple waves of rain will move through this weekend. The first wave will push through our region as the cold front moves through Saturday morning. There will be scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm through Saturday morning. The threat will taper off into Saturday afternoon.

Another wave of rain will push through the area later Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This wave of rain will produce heavier rain and a steady flow of showers.

Rainfall will start adding up through Sunday with some spots picking up close to 0.75 or higher by the end of the weekend.

There will be another round of rain Sunday night into Monday. The threat of rain will end by Tuesday for your Halloween day.

We will turn colder each day. By Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the risk for snow showers returns as cold air sweeps across Lake Erie into Wednesday morning. The risk of snow mixing to rain showers will stick around Wednesday.

Better weather and slowly warming temperatures return to the forecast late next week.