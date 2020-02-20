A colder Thursday

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (Mainly in the snowbelt). (20%)
High: 26
THURSDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 15
FRIDAY: Sunny.
High: 35
SATURDAY: Sunny.
High: 45 Low: 20
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 27
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 43 Low: 32
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 31 Low: 22